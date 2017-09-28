House Deputy Speaker McDaniel won’t seek re-election

Deputy House Speaker Steve McDaniel, R-Parker's Crossroads, has announced he will not seek re-election in 2018 during meetings in his district. (Photo: Tennessee General Assembly website)

Tennessee House Deputy Speaker Steve McDaniel, R-Parker’s Crossroads, has announced he will not run for re-election in 2018.

McDaniel, 65, was first elected to represent his West Tennessee district in 1988. His district now includes Henderson, Chester, Decatur and Perry counties.

McDaniel made the announcement during a district meeting on Thursday in Henderson County.

“It is with mixed emotions that I announce I will not seek re-election to the House of Representatives,” McDaniel said in a news release. “My service to the people of District 72 has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I am incredibly thankful for the continued support, friendship and kindness of my constituents who have entrusted me to represent them for the past 29 years.”

McDaniel was appointed Deputy Speaker in 2009 by current House Speaker Beth Harwell. He served in numerous leadership positions during his legislative career including House Republican Caucus Chairman from 1992-1996 and Republican Leader from 1996-2002.

“I have served many years with Steve McDaniel and every one of them has been a pleasure,” said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, in a statement. “Few men love our state and its history and culture as much as Steve. His work preserving and protecting our history and heritage will be appreciated for generations to come. I can’t imagine the General Assembly without him.”

