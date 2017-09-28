Franklin residents attend active shooter seminar in wake of Antioch church shooting

Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

At least 40 people attended the seminar on Thursday. (WSMV)

Dozens of people, many of them churchgoers, are being proactive about safety in the wake of Sunday's shooting at an Antioch church.

The Franklin Police Department is working to prepare their citizens just behind those doors.

In a time where it seems like nowhere is immune to gun violence, Middle Tennesseans are preparing for the worst.

"We have a lot of older members, and for their sake, I'd like to know what to do in case something like this happens." said Charles Childress, who has been a member of Walker Memorial Baptist Church for 64 years.

Childress and Barbara Madden are now members of their congregation's safety team.

"I don't feel good about it; I don't. But I want to do what I can to keep our members safe," Madden said.

They were two of nearly 40 people who attended an active shooting seminar at the Franklin Police Department on Thursday.

Lt. Charles Warner said the class is offered several times a year.

"This is a very popular course because it teaches people to turn fear into empowerment," Warner said.

That fear became all too real for Middle Tennessee churchgoers over the weekend.

"Whatever causes someone to do something horrendous like that is just horrible, but our faith is strong, our civic pride is strong. We just bond together and do the best we can," said Dean Waldrop with Clairview Baptist Church.

Warner said we are all dealing with an unfortunate reality.

"People that used to worry about medical emergencies at school and places of work now are worried about these types of situations," Warner said.

Warner said that worry is good as long as it motivates people to be in the right mindset in an emergency.

The Franklin Police Department has been hosting these classes for more than a year. This was their eighth seminar.

