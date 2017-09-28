2 wanted on kidnapping, assault charges in Montgomery Co.

Kelly Halliburton, 45, is wanted on aggravated kidnapping,, aggravated assault and robbery charges by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

Montgomery County officials are seeking assistance in locating two people wanted on aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and robbery charges.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Kelly Ceiborn Halliburton and Adam Wayne Felts entered a home in the 200 block of Oak Plains Road last Saturday and demanded $800 from a female resident.

When she was unable to produce the money, they allegedly robbed, assaulted and forcibly removed her from the home.

Once outside the home, Halliburton allegedly forced the victim into a vehicle.

According to the victim, the suspects made comments about driving her to the river bottoms and causing her bodily harm.

As the vehicle approached the intersection of McAdoo Creek and Sango roads the victim was able to jump from the vehicle and run to a nearby convenience store for help.

Halliburton, 45, stands 5’11” and weighs 262 pounds. He has balding gray hair and blue eyes. Felts, 37, is 5’6” and weighs 150 pounds. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about their location should call Investigator Tim Adair at 931-648-0611, ext. 13402 or Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS (8477) or visit www.P3tips.com/591.

