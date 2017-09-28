TN Democrats calling for special session to expand Medicaid

TN House Democratic leader Craig Fitzhugh is calling for a special session of Legislature to expand Medicaid in the state.

This comes after the Graham-Cassidy bill failed to get the votes needed to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

The last special session for the Tennessee Legislature was called in September 2016 when the governor convened lawmakers to revise DUI laws so the state could receive $60 million in highway funding.

"Since the implementation of the Affordable Care Act, Tennessee has forgone billions of dollars in federal funding," said Fitzhugh in a news release. "Congress has wasted many years and billions of dollars because of partisan bickering, while the physical and fiscal health of Tennessee’s families has been left in the balance. Now is the time to roll up our sleeves at the state level and go to work on behalf of our constituents. In that spirit, I call upon the governor to convene a special session of the legislature so that we may fully implement Medicaid expansion and keep our hospitals open in Tennessee."

