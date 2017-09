TUNA NACHOS

2 lbs. fresh tuna (raw, diced)

1 oz. flying fish eggs

1 tbs. Sirachi

2 ea. Jalapeno peppers, sliced & pickled

2tbs. white vinegar

10 ea. Flour tortillas, cut into triangles and fried

Dice up tuna almost minced, mix eggs and siracha and s/p. Slice jalapenos and soak in white vinegar for 30 minutes. Cut and fry tortillas, drain on paper towels. Place tortillas on a platter and top with the tuna mixture, then top with one jalapeno slice.