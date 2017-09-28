Chef Dan Dunn's Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

BACON WRAPPED SHRIMP

20 ea. - peeled and deveined shrimp

15 slices bacon - par cooked

1 lb. smoked gouda cut into small rectangles

2 ea. - jalapeno peppers cut into strips

4 ea. - 6-inch skewers

Par cook the bacon and slice on a bias. Peel and devein the shrimp. Cut gouda into small rectangles so they fit into the backs of shrimp. Also cut strips of jalapenos to fit next to cheese. Lay out bacon. Place shrimp on bacon and put cheese and strip of jalapeno. Roll up tightly and skewer. Continue until there are 5 shrimp on a skewer. Place on a hot grill and and cook for about 4 minutes on each side, trying not to burn. When done, pull off of skewer and place some of the BBQ sauce on top.