Chef Irv's Magnolia Bluff Mignonette

Magnolia Bluff Mignonette
(Makes about 1 cup sauce for approximately 4 dozen oysters)
4 dozen chilled oysters on the half shell
1/3 cup white balsamic vinegar
1/3 cup seasoned rice wine vinegar
1/4 cup raspberry vinegar
1 lime, juiced
1 seeded and minced jalapeño pepper
3 tablespoons minced shallots
Freshly cracked black pepper, to taste
2 tablespoons small-chopped cilantro leaves
In a small mixing bowl, stir together the balsamic vinegar, rice vinegar, raspberry vinegar, lime juice, jalapeño pepper, and shallots. Stir, taste, and season with black pepper. Place in a tightly sealed container in the refrigerator for 2 hours or overnight. Just before serving add the cilantro, stir, and then spoon over chilled cocktail oysters on the half shell. Serve right away.
BBQ Sauce
1 cup ketchup
½ cup water
½ cup apple cider vinegar
1 cup Pensacola Bay Brewery (IPA)
3 tbs. brown sugar
1 tsp. ground black pepper
1 tsp. onion powder
1 tsp. ground mustard
1 tsp. lemon juice
1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
In a medium saucepan combine all ingredients bring to a simmer. Cook for 30 minutes.