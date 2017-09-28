Chef Irv's Magnolia Bluff Mignonette

Magnolia Bluff Mignonette

(Makes about 1 cup sauce for approximately 4 dozen oysters)

4 dozen chilled oysters on the half shell

1/3 cup white balsamic vinegar

1/3 cup seasoned rice wine vinegar

1/4 cup raspberry vinegar

1 lime, juiced

1 seeded and minced jalapeño pepper

3 tablespoons minced shallots

Freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons small-chopped cilantro leaves

In a small mixing bowl, stir together the balsamic vinegar, rice vinegar, raspberry vinegar, lime juice, jalapeño pepper, and shallots. Stir, taste, and season with black pepper. Place in a tightly sealed container in the refrigerator for 2 hours or overnight. Just before serving add the cilantro, stir, and then spoon over chilled cocktail oysters on the half shell. Serve right away.

BBQ Sauce

1 cup ketchup

½ cup water

½ cup apple cider vinegar

1 cup Pensacola Bay Brewery (IPA)

3 tbs. brown sugar

1 tsp. ground black pepper

1 tsp. onion powder

1 tsp. ground mustard

1 tsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

In a medium saucepan combine all ingredients bring to a simmer. Cook for 30 minutes.