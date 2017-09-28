Woman charged in connection with officer-involved shooting - WSMV Channel 4

Woman charged in connection with officer-involved shooting in Robertson County

WHITE HOUSE, TN (WSMV) -

A woman is now facing charges for allegedly pointing a gun at two police officers in Robertson County earlier this year.

Samantha Rediker is accused of pointing a BB gun at two White House police officers at the Motel 6 on Hester Drive on June 16.

According to police, the officers were there responding to a domestic situation between Rediker and her wife.

The officers said they told Rediker multiple times to drop her weapon.

When she allegedly did not comply, they fired their weapons and hit Rediker.

Rediker was taken to the hospital but was later released.

Last week, the Robertson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Rediker with two counts of assault.

Rediker was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Robertson County Jail on $7,500 bond.

