Chef Bill Ballou's Seared Lion Fish

Seared Lion Fish

6oz lion fish filet

1 cup flour

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp white pepper

2 oz oil

1 slice heirloom tomato

S&P (season tomato)

Mix salt, pepper, and flour together in a small bowl, then heat saute pan on med-high heat then add oil to saute pan. Take lion fish and dredge in the seasoned flour and put in saute pan skin side down and cook for about 1 min on each side or till light golden brown. Take heirloom tomato season with salt and pepper and grill on high heat just enough to put grill marks on both sides. Place grilled tomato down and then take your paneed lion fish and place over the tomato. To finish, take the kale salad and put on top of lion fish and garnish with crispy ham and chili threads.

Kale Salad-

3oz fresh kale (rinse and slice thin)

1oz red onion (shaved)

1oz red bell pepper (julienne)

2oz crispy country ham

2oz redeye aioli

1oz romano cheese (shredded)

pinch of chili threads

In a medium size mixing bowl combine the kale, red pepper, red onion, redeye aioli and romano cheese and toss till all is coated with aioli. Garnish with crispy ham and chili threads.

Redeye aioli-

2 each large egg

1 tbl instant coffee crystals

2 tbl cold water

2 tsp sherry vinegar

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp crystal hot sauce

2 cup grape seed oil or any neutral oil

Add all ingredients into a food processor except oil. Turn on food processor and slowly add oil till it becomes thick like mayonnaise. you may have to adjust seasoning with salt and maybe a little hot sauce.