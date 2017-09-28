Chef Gus Silivos Seared Scamp (Visit Pensacola)

SEARED SCAMP ON SASSAFRAS & CRABMEAT BAYOU FIXINGS



6 oz. Scamp fillet

3 tbs. Evoo

¼ cup Onion - small diced

¼ cup celery - small diced

2 tbs. Green pepper - small diced

1 tsp. Garlic, minced

¼ cup tomato - small diced

1 tbs. L & P Worcestershire Sauce

1 tsp. Hot sauce

1 tbs. tomato paste

3 cups Fish stock

2 tbs. Sassafras (Gumbo file)

2 oz. Jumbo Lump crabmeat

Place 2 tbs. evoo in a pot to heat. Add onion, celery, green peppers sweat. Add garlic, tomatoes, L & P, hot sauce, tomato paste and stock. Reduce by half. Season to taste. Blend sassafras and dissolve. Keep warm.

Heat a nonstick pan. Add 1 tbs. evoo. Season scamp. Place in pan skin side up. Cook on both sides until done. Place sauce on plate, top with scamp. Sprinkle crabmeat around. Garnish with parsley.