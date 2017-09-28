Chef Gus Silivos Seared Scamp (Visit Pensacola) - WSMV Channel 4

Chef Gus Silivos Seared Scamp (Visit Pensacola)

SEARED SCAMP ON SASSAFRAS & CRABMEAT BAYOU FIXINGS


6 oz. Scamp fillet
3 tbs. Evoo
¼ cup Onion - small diced
¼ cup celery - small diced
2 tbs. Green pepper - small diced
1 tsp. Garlic, minced
¼ cup tomato - small diced
1 tbs. L & P Worcestershire Sauce
1 tsp. Hot sauce
1 tbs. tomato paste
3 cups Fish stock
2 tbs. Sassafras (Gumbo file)
2 oz. Jumbo Lump crabmeat
Place 2 tbs. evoo in a pot to heat. Add onion, celery, green peppers sweat. Add garlic, tomatoes, L & P, hot sauce, tomato paste and stock. Reduce by half. Season to taste. Blend sassafras and dissolve. Keep warm.
Heat a nonstick pan. Add 1 tbs. evoo. Season scamp. Place in pan skin side up. Cook on both sides until done. Place sauce on plate, top with scamp. Sprinkle crabmeat around. Garnish with parsley.

