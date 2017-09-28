Metro officials, MLS2Nashville committee to present soccer stadium plans to Metro Council

Metro officials and the MLS2Nashville committee will be presenting their plans for a soccer stadium in Nashville to Metro Council on Monday.

The presentation will explain the proposed private-public partnership and their plans on how to finance the stadium at the Fairgrounds.

MLS will be adding two teams to the league during its expansion this year. One of the requirements for securing a franchise is that the city must have a "soccer-specific facility."

The presentation will happen at 3 p.m. Monday in council chambers.

