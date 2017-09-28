Soldier pleads guilty in murder of soldier Shadow McClaine

Sgt. Jamal Williams-McCray and Specialist Charles Robinson have been charged with conspiracy, kidnapping and premeditated murder.More >>
Sgt. Jamal Williams-McCray and Specialist Charles Robinson have been charged with conspiracy, kidnapping and premeditated murder.More >>
Shadow McClaine hasn't been seen or heard from in more than five months. Police have charged two fellow soldiers in connection to her disappearance, but family members say they're still not sure what's happened to McClaine.More >>
Shadow McClaine hasn't been seen or heard from in more than five months. Police have charged two fellow soldiers in connection to her disappearance, but family members say they're still not sure what's happened to McClaine.More >>
Skeletal remains found earlier this week in Robertson County have been identified as missing Fort Campbell soldier Shadow McClaine, the TBI confirmed.More >>
Skeletal remains found earlier this week in Robertson County have been identified as missing Fort Campbell soldier Shadow McClaine, the TBI confirmed.More >>
Samantha Rediker is accused of pointing a BB gun at two White House police officers at the Motel 6 on Hester Drive on June 16.More >>
Samantha Rediker is accused of pointing a BB gun at two White House police officers at the Motel 6 on Hester Drive on June 16.More >>
The presentation will explain the proposed private-public partnership and their plans on how to finance a stadium at the Fairgrounds.More >>
The presentation will explain the proposed private-public partnership and their plans on how to finance a stadium at the Fairgrounds.More >>
In court Thursday, Spc. Charles Robinson pleaded guilty to conspiracy, murder and obstruction of justice in the death of Shadow McClaine.More >>
In court Thursday, Spc. Charles Robinson pleaded guilty to conspiracy, murder and obstruction of justice in the death of Shadow McClaine.More >>
Firefighters responded to put out a barge fire on the Cumberland River on Thursday morning.More >>
Firefighters responded to put out a barge fire on the Cumberland River on Thursday morning.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam said he is "considering" running for Senate, filling Sen. Bob Corker's seat.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam said he is "considering" running for Senate, filling Sen. Bob Corker's seat.More >>
A spokesman for a Tennessee sheriff's office has been suspended for what the office described as "inappropriate comments" posted to the department's Facebook page.More >>
A spokesman for a Tennessee sheriff's office has been suspended for what the office described as "inappropriate comments" posted to the department's Facebook page.More >>
The 38-year-old was killed after a morning of worship at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Sunday.More >>
The 38-year-old was killed after a morning of worship at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Sunday.More >>
Police say a man could face charges after crashing his truck into the front porch of a home in Antioch.More >>
Police say a man could face charges after crashing his truck into the front porch of a home in Antioch.More >>
The victim was taken to Southern Hills Medical Center but was later transported to Skyline Medical Center, where he remains in stable condition.More >>
The victim was taken to Southern Hills Medical Center but was later transported to Skyline Medical Center, where he remains in stable condition.More >>
Republican Sen. Bob Corker is giving few hints on his political future after he leaves the U.S. Senate, but he appears to be leaving the door slightly ajar on a potential run for Tennessee governor next year.More >>
Republican Sen. Bob Corker is giving few hints on his political future after he leaves the U.S. Senate, but he appears to be leaving the door slightly ajar on a potential run for Tennessee governor next year.More >>
Playboy founder Hugh M. Hefner, the pipe-smoking hedonist who revved up the sexual revolution in the 1950s and built a multimedia empire of clubs, mansions, movies and television, symbolized by bow-tied women in bunny costumes, has died at age 91.More >>
Playboy founder Hugh M. Hefner, the pipe-smoking hedonist who revved up the sexual revolution in the 1950s and built a multimedia empire of clubs, mansions, movies and television, symbolized by bow-tied women in bunny costumes, has died at age 91.More >>
Police in Florida say they've arrested a woman accused of dressing up like a clown 27 years ago and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband.More >>
Police in Florida say they've arrested a woman accused of dressing up like a clown 27 years ago and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband.More >>
Royal Caribbean is using a cruise ship to help evacuate people from Puerto Rico and deliver needed supplies to Caribbean islands.More >>
Royal Caribbean is using a cruise ship to help evacuate people from Puerto Rico and deliver needed supplies to Caribbean islands.More >>
If you've been house shopping lately in Nashville or its surrounding cities, you know the perfect house only stays on the market for days, and in some cases, hours.More >>
If you've been house shopping lately in Nashville or its surrounding cities, you know the perfect house only stays on the market for days, and in some cases, hours.More >>
The widow of "American Sniper" Chris Kyle unleashed on Facebook about her opposition to the NFL, saying the ongoing protests have been centered on "division."More >>
The widow of "American Sniper" Chris Kyle unleashed on Facebook about her opposition to the NFL, saying the ongoing protests have been centered on "division."More >>
Yeri Gabino, 18, and Hector Pagada, 34, were shot and killed while they were sitting inside a car in the parking lot of the Maple Crest Apartments on Natchez Court on Sunday morning.More >>
Yeri Gabino, 18, and Hector Pagada, 34, were shot and killed while they were sitting inside a car in the parking lot of the Maple Crest Apartments on Natchez Court on Sunday morning.More >>
The family of a 2-year-old Nebraska boy who was killed by an alligator at Walt Disney World last year has created a foundation to help families with children receiving organ transplants.More >>
The family of a 2-year-old Nebraska boy who was killed by an alligator at Walt Disney World last year has created a foundation to help families with children receiving organ transplants.More >>
Civil defense officials in northeast Mexico say a light rain was accompanied by small fish that fell from the sky.More >>
Civil defense officials in northeast Mexico say a light rain was accompanied by small fish that fell from the sky.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
A federal jury has convicted a Tennessee podiatrist in a scheme to defraud Medicare and other health care benefit programs.More >>
A federal jury has convicted a Tennessee podiatrist in a scheme to defraud Medicare and other health care benefit programs.More >>