Soldier pleads guilty in murder of soldier Shadow McClaine - WSMV Channel 4

Soldier pleads guilty in murder of soldier Shadow McClaine

Posted: Updated:
Shadow McClaine's remains were found in January. (WSMV) Shadow McClaine's remains were found in January. (WSMV)
Jamal Williams-McCray (WSMV) Jamal Williams-McCray (WSMV)
Charles Robinson (Source: Montgomery County Jail) Charles Robinson (Source: Montgomery County Jail)
FORT CAMPBELL, KY (WSMV) -

A Fort Campbell soldier has pleaded guilty to the murder of another soldier last year.

In court Thursday, Spc. Charles Robinson pleaded guilty to conspiracy, murder and obstruction of justice in the death of Shadow McClaine.

McClaine's ex-husband, Sgt. Jamal Williams-McCray, is also charged in the case.

Robinson claims Williams-McCray hired him to kill McClaine for $10,000.

According to Robinson, Williams-McCray drove McClaine to a spot near Interstate 24 near Exit 11 last September as part of a ruse.

During that time, Robinson said he pretended to be the property owner and that McClaine told him they were on a scavenger hunt.

Robinson admitted to cutting McClaine's throat, stabbing her and then breaking her neck with his hands.

He said he only got $200 from Williams-McCray before both of them were arrested in November 2017.

McClaine made headlines when she went missing from the Clarksville area last September. Her remains were found months later in a wooded area off Interstate 24 in Cedar Hill, which is more than 30 miles away from the Nashville parking lot where her car was found.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.