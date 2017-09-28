Predators, Rinne make donation to children’s hospital

Pekka Rinne's 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund donated more than $400,000 to the Monroe Carrell Jr. Children's Hospital on Wednesday. (WSMV)

The Nashville Predators scored big off the ice on Wednesday because of a donation of more than $400,000.

Goalie Pekka Rinne presented the check to the Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

The money was raised through the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund that he created with former Predators teammate Shea Weber.

“You know these kid are going through some tough times and battles,” said Rinne. “I just hope that what we’re doing can bring a little bit of joy to their day.”

Twice Daily convenient stores and Rinne have bought a suite at Bridgestone Arena. Each night 32 children and families from the hospital will get a full game experience thanks to the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund.

The Predators play preseason home games on Thursday and Saturday before opening regular season play next Thursday at Boston.

