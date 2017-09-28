Firefighters put out barge fire on Cumberland River

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze quickly. (WSMV)

Firefighters responded to put out a barge fire on the Cumberland River on Thursday morning.

Coal was seen smoldering on the barge near Water S. Davis Boulevard just before 8 a.m.

Firefighters used a boat to get to the barge and put out the fire.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

No injuries at this morning’s barge fire. The cause is still unknown. pic.twitter.com/Cr0OOhDkqz — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) September 28, 2017

