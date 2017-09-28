Firefighters put out barge fire on Cumberland River - WSMV Channel 4

Firefighters put out barge fire on Cumberland River

Nashville firefighters responded to a barge fire Thursday morning. (WSMV) Nashville firefighters responded to a barge fire Thursday morning. (WSMV)
Firefighters were able to put out the blaze quickly. (WSMV) Firefighters were able to put out the blaze quickly. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Firefighters responded to put out a barge fire on the Cumberland River on Thursday morning. 

Coal was seen smoldering on the barge near Water S. Davis Boulevard just before 8 a.m.

Firefighters used a boat to get to the barge and put out the fire.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

