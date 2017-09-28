Gov. Haslam says he is 'considering' running for U.S. Senate

Gov. Bill Haslam has said he is "considering" running for the U.S. Senate, filling Sen. Bob Corker's seat.

Haslam said he expects to make his final decision sometime between the next few days or within a month.

Corker spoke on Wednesday about his decision to not run for a third term in 2018. He said he will have time to do a lot of work before he leaves Washington at the end of next year.

“I’ve got 15 months left here to do everything I possibly can to enhance our country,” Corker said. “I’m not really out here beginning to think about what next steps are. I’m thinking about the things we can get done over the next 15 months that will matter to people here and around the world.”

Corker said he has been in contact with several people who could possibly succeed him.

Corker was first elected to the Senate in 2006 when he won a Republican primary against former Congressmen Ed Bryant and Van Hilleary. He defeated Memphis Congressman Harold Ford Jr. in November to win the seat formerly held by Dr. Bill Frist. He easily won re-election in 2012 and has served as the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee since January 2015.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.