Sheriff spokesman suspended for post on immigrants' arrests

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A spokesman for a Tennessee sheriff's office has been suspended for what the office described as "inappropriate comments" posted to the department's Facebook page.

The Commercial Appeal reports the Shelby County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday that Public Information Officer Earle Farrell was responsible for a Monday post about the theft arrests of two reportedly recent Cuban immigrants that was criticized as racially insensitive. Chief Deputy Floyd Bonner said in a statement that Farrell was suspended with pay pending an internal investigation.

Farrell is a former television reporter who was hired by the SCSO last year. He declined to comment to the newspaper.

Two SCSO jailers were suspended last month for racially charged Facebook posts.

The SCSO's social media policy prohibits biased speech with regard to race, religion and protected classes.

Information from: The Commercial Appeal

