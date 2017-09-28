Sheriff spokesman suspended for post on immigrants' arrests

Gov. Bill Haslam said he is "considering" running for Senate, filling Sen. Bob Corker's seat.More >>
A spokesman for a Tennessee sheriff's office has been suspended for what the office described as "inappropriate comments" posted to the department's Facebook page.More >>
The 38-year-old was killed after a morning of worship at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Sunday.More >>
Police say a man could face charges after crashing his truck into the front porch of a home in Antioch.More >>
The victim was taken to Southern Hills Medical Center but was later transported to Skyline Medical Center, where he remains in stable condition.More >>
Republican Sen. Bob Corker is giving few hints on his political future after he leaves the U.S. Senate, but he appears to be leaving the door slightly ajar on a potential run for Tennessee governor next year.More >>
Kentucky's law requiring doctors to conduct an ultrasound exam before an abortion and then try to show fetal images as well as play the fetal heartbeat to the pregnant woman has been struck down by a federal court.More >>
A federal jury has convicted a Tennessee podiatrist in a scheme to defraud Medicare and other health care benefit programs.More >>
Fort Campbell soldiers have deployed to Puerto Rico to help with relief efforts after Hurricane Maria tore up the island, killing at least 16 people and leaving millions without power and water.More >>
Yeri Gabino, 18, and Hector Pagada, 34, were shot and killed while they were sitting inside a car in the parking lot of the Maple Crest Apartments on Natchez Court on Sunday morning.More >>
