Truck crashes into front porch of home, hits parked car

The wreck happened early Thursday morning on Anderson Road. (WSMV) The wreck happened early Thursday morning on Anderson Road. (WSMV)
ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) -

Police say a man could face charges after crashing his truck into the front porch of a home in Antioch.

The wreck happened early Thursday morning on Anderson Road.

Police said the driver also crashed into a parked car before getting out and walking away.

No one inside the home was injured in the incident.

Police said the may have been intoxicated and could be charged with DUI.

