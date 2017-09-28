Funeral underway for woman killed in church shooting

The first victim in the shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ was also the only person who died in the gunfire.

Melanie Crow was killed in the church parking lot. (WSMV)

Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

5 victims in church shooting in stable condition; suspect charged with murder

A visitation was held Wednesday for the woman who was killed in the shooting at an Antioch church on Sunday morning.

Melanie Crow Smith was killed in the church parking lot. (WSMV)

Nearly 50 people piled into the fellowship hall of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ Wednesday night for song, prayer and togetherness.

Burnette Chapel Church of Christ returns to regular service after Sunday's shooting. (WSMV)

Melanie Crow Smith was killed in the church parking lot. (WSMV)

Funeral services are underway for Melanie Crow, who was killed in the mass shooting at an Antioch church on Sunday.

Crow, 38, is being laid to rest four days after she was shot while leaving the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.

Crow's 19-year-old daughter says the church was very important to her mother.

Her daughter, Breanna Smith, says the night before the shooting, her mom told her, "God had a plan."

Smith wants to send this message to everyone.

"Don't be afraid to show love to anyone, even strangers, because you don't know what they need ... You don't know their future," Smith said. "Maybe if someone showed the shooter love, he wouldn't have done that."

A burial service will be held immediately following the funeral.

Crow leaves behind her two children, her parents and grandparents.

