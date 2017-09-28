Funeral held for woman killed in church shooting

Nearly 50 people piled into the fellowship hall of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ Wednesday night for song, prayer and togetherness.More >>
Nearly 50 people piled into the fellowship hall of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ Wednesday night for song, prayer and togetherness.More >>
A visitation was held Wednesday for the woman who was killed in the shooting at an Antioch church on Sunday morning.More >>
A visitation was held Wednesday for the woman who was killed in the shooting at an Antioch church on Sunday morning.More >>
Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.More >>
The first victim in the shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ was also the only person who died in the gunfire.More >>
The first victim in the shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ was also the only person who died in the gunfire.More >>
A group of Middle Tennessee students got their first look at some brand new instruments on Thursday.More >>
A group of Middle Tennessee students got their first look at some brand new instruments on Thursday.More >>
People showed up Thursday to pick up a gun and shoot to help in the fight against hunger.More >>
People showed up Thursday to pick up a gun and shoot to help in the fight against hunger.More >>
Tennessee House Democratic leader Craig Fitzhugh is calling for a special session of the legislature to expand Medicaid in the state.More >>
Tennessee House Democratic leader Craig Fitzhugh is calling for a special session of the legislature to expand Medicaid in the state.More >>
The 38-year-old was killed after a morning of worship at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Sunday.More >>
The 38-year-old was killed after a morning of worship at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Sunday.More >>
Metro police are searching for two men accused of burglarizing a home on the Fourth of July.More >>
Metro police are searching for two men accused of burglarizing a home on the Fourth of July.More >>
Tennessee House Deputy Speaker Steve McDaniel, R-Parker’s Crossroads, has announced he will not run for re-election in 2018.More >>
Tennessee House Deputy Speaker Steve McDaniel, R-Parker’s Crossroads, has announced he will not run for re-election in 2018.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam said he is "considering" running for Senate, filling Sen. Bob Corker's seat.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam said he is "considering" running for Senate, filling Sen. Bob Corker's seat.More >>
Dozens of people, many of them churchgoers, are being proactive about safety in the wake of Sunday's shooting at an Antioch church.More >>
Dozens of people, many of them churchgoers, are being proactive about safety in the wake of Sunday's shooting at an Antioch church.More >>
In court Thursday, Spc. Charles Robinson pleaded guilty to conspiracy, murder and obstruction of justice in the death of Shadow McClaine.More >>
In court Thursday, Spc. Charles Robinson pleaded guilty to conspiracy, murder and obstruction of justice in the death of Shadow McClaine.More >>
Montgomery County officials are seeking assistance in locating two people wanted on aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and robbery charges.More >>
Montgomery County officials are seeking assistance in locating two people wanted on aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and robbery charges.More >>
Playboy founder Hugh M. Hefner, the pipe-smoking hedonist who revved up the sexual revolution in the 1950s and built a multimedia empire of clubs, mansions, movies and television, symbolized by bow-tied women in bunny costumes, has died at age 91.More >>
Playboy founder Hugh M. Hefner, the pipe-smoking hedonist who revved up the sexual revolution in the 1950s and built a multimedia empire of clubs, mansions, movies and television, symbolized by bow-tied women in bunny costumes, has died at age 91.More >>
Police in Florida say they've arrested a woman accused of dressing up like a clown 27 years ago and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband.More >>
Police in Florida say they've arrested a woman accused of dressing up like a clown 27 years ago and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband.More >>
Royal Caribbean is using a cruise ship to help evacuate people from Puerto Rico and deliver needed supplies to Caribbean islands.More >>
Royal Caribbean is using a cruise ship to help evacuate people from Puerto Rico and deliver needed supplies to Caribbean islands.More >>
If you've been house shopping lately in Nashville or its surrounding cities, you know the perfect house only stays on the market for days, and in some cases, hours.More >>
If you've been house shopping lately in Nashville or its surrounding cities, you know the perfect house only stays on the market for days, and in some cases, hours.More >>
In court Thursday, Spc. Charles Robinson pleaded guilty to conspiracy, murder and obstruction of justice in the death of Shadow McClaine.More >>
In court Thursday, Spc. Charles Robinson pleaded guilty to conspiracy, murder and obstruction of justice in the death of Shadow McClaine.More >>
The widow of "American Sniper" Chris Kyle unleashed on Facebook about her opposition to the NFL, saying the ongoing protests have been centered on "division."More >>
The widow of "American Sniper" Chris Kyle unleashed on Facebook about her opposition to the NFL, saying the ongoing protests have been centered on "division."More >>
Don’t click that link! It’s a scam, and if you follow the instructions you’re giving the keys to your payment account to hackers.More >>
Don’t click that link! It’s a scam, and if you follow the instructions you’re giving the keys to your payment account to hackers.More >>
The family of a 2-year-old Nebraska boy who was killed by an alligator at Walt Disney World last year has created a foundation to help families with children receiving organ transplants.More >>
The family of a 2-year-old Nebraska boy who was killed by an alligator at Walt Disney World last year has created a foundation to help families with children receiving organ transplants.More >>
Civil defense officials in northeast Mexico say a light rain was accompanied by small fish that fell from the sky.More >>
Civil defense officials in northeast Mexico say a light rain was accompanied by small fish that fell from the sky.More >>
Yeri Gabino, 18, and Hector Pagada, 34, were shot and killed while they were sitting inside a car in the parking lot of the Maple Crest Apartments on Natchez Court on Sunday morning.More >>
Yeri Gabino, 18, and Hector Pagada, 34, were shot and killed while they were sitting inside a car in the parking lot of the Maple Crest Apartments on Natchez Court on Sunday morning.More >>