Funeral held for woman killed in church shooting - WSMV Channel 4

Funeral held for woman killed in church shooting

Posted: Updated:
Melanie Crow was killed in the church parking lot. (WSMV) Melanie Crow was killed in the church parking lot. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Funeral services were held on Thursday for Melanie Crow, who was killed in the mass shooting at an Antioch church on Sunday.

Crow, 38, is being laid to rest four days after she was shot while leaving the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.

Crow's 19-year-old daughter said the church was very important to her mother.

Her daughter, Breanna Smith, said the night before the shooting, her mom told her, "God had a plan."

Smith wants to send this message to everyone. 

"Don't be afraid to show love to anyone, even strangers, because you don't know what they need ... You don't know their future," Smith said. "Maybe if someone showed the shooter love, he wouldn't have done that."

A burial service was held immediately following the funeral.

Crow leaves behind her two children, her parents and grandparents.

One of the other victims of the Antioch church shooting has been released from the hospital, Vanderbilt University Medical Center said Thursday.

Four other patients, including the church’s minister Joey Spann, remain hospitalized. They are in stable condition.

