The first victim in the shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ was also the only person who died in the gunfire.

Melanie Crow was killed in the church parking lot. (WSMV)

Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

5 victims in church shooting in stable condition; suspect charged with murder

A visitation was held Wednesday for the woman who was killed in the shooting at an Antioch church on Sunday morning.

Melanie Crow Smith was killed in the church parking lot. (WSMV)

Nearly 50 people piled into the fellowship hall of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ Wednesday night for song, prayer and togetherness.

Burnette Chapel Church of Christ returns to regular service after Sunday's shooting. (WSMV)

Celebration of life to be held Thursday for woman killed in church shooting

Family, friends and co-workers are coming together to remember and honor the life of Melanie Crow.

The 38-year-old was killed after a morning of worship at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Sunday.

Crow's family and friends will say their final goodbyes Thursday afternoon during a celebration of life ceremony.

Crow, a mother of two, was shot in the parking lot of the church. Police say the suspected gunman went on to shoot six more people.

Crow's 19-year-old daughter said her mother protected and inspired her.

"She loved us. You know? She always said no matter how old you get, I'm going to embarrass you in public," said her daughter, Breanna Smith.

Crow's visitation begins at 9 a.m. Thursday at the West Harpeth Funeral Home. The celebration of life service will begin at noon.

