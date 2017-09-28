Celebration of life to be held Thursday for Melanie Crow - WSMV Channel 4

Celebration of life to be held Thursday for woman killed in church shooting

Melanie Crow Smith was killed in the church parking lot. (WSMV) Melanie Crow Smith was killed in the church parking lot. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Family, friends and co-workers are coming together to remember and honor the life of Melanie Crow.

The 38-year-old was killed after a morning of worship at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Sunday.

Crow's family and friends will say their final goodbyes Thursday afternoon during a celebration of life ceremony.

Crow, a mother of two, was shot in the parking lot of the church. Police say the suspected gunman went on to shoot six more people.

Crow's 19-year-old daughter said her mother protected and inspired her.

"She loved us. You know?  She always said no matter how old you get, I'm going to embarrass you in public," said her daughter, Breanna Smith.

Crow's visitation begins at 9 a.m. Thursday at the West Harpeth Funeral Home. The celebration of life service will begin at noon.

