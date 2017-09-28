Man in stable condition after shooting at hotel in Antioch

Police say a man was shot in the chest at the Holiday Inn Express in Antioch overnight.

The victim was taken to Southern Hills Medical Center but was later transported to Skyline Medical Center, where he remains in stable condition.

Police said the man is not cooperating with the investigation.

Officials have not been able to identify any suspects in the shooting.

