Kentucky's abortion law struck down by federal court

The 38-year-old was killed after a morning of worship at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Sunday.More >>
The victim was taken to Southern Hills Medical Center but was later transported to Skyline Medical Center, where he remains in stable condition.More >>
Republican Sen. Bob Corker is giving few hints on his political future after he leaves the U.S. Senate, but he appears to be leaving the door slightly ajar on a potential run for Tennessee governor next year.More >>
Kentucky's law requiring doctors to conduct an ultrasound exam before an abortion and then try to show fetal images as well as play the fetal heartbeat to the pregnant woman has been struck down by a federal court.More >>
A federal jury has convicted a Tennessee podiatrist in a scheme to defraud Medicare and other health care benefit programs.More >>
Fort Campbell soldiers have deployed to Puerto Rico to help with relief efforts after Hurricane Maria tore up the island, killing at least 16 people and leaving millions without power and water.More >>
Yeri Gabino, 18, and Hector Pagada, 34, were shot and killed while they were sitting inside a car in the parking lot of the Maple Crest Apartments on Natchez Court on Sunday morning.More >>
Nearly 50 people piled into the fellowship hall of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ Wednesday night for song, prayer and togetherness.More >>
New magnet programs will soon be coming to Metro Schools thanks to a $15 million grant.More >>
Rutherford County residents met with transit authorities Wednesday morning to discuss plans that could ease congestion, especially on the Interstate 24 corridor.More >>
