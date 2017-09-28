Corker mum on future plans, but doesn't rule out gov's race

By ERIK SCHELZIG

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Republican Sen. Bob Corker is giving few hints on his political future after he leaves the U.S. Senate, but he appears to be leaving the door slightly ajar on a potential run for Tennessee governor next year.

Corker told reporters at the Capitol on Wednesday that he plans to "serve in some capacity," but that he's not actively pursuing any other office at the moment.

There is already a field of five major Republican candidates looking to succeed term-limited Gov. Bill Haslam, and Corker acknowledged that the best time to get into the governor's race would likely have been a year ago.

But Corker says there is still a lot of time before his term is over and that "who knows what might happen."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.