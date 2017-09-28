Suspect arrested in double murder in south Nashville

A Smyrna man is in custody in connection with what police are calling a targeted double murder.

Police have charged 23-year-old Oscar Delgado-Flores with two counts of criminal homicide.

Yeri Gabino, 18, and Hector Pagada, 34, were shot and killed while they were sitting inside a car in the parking lot of the Maple Crest Apartments on Natchez Court on Sunday morning.

The gunmen got out of a Chevrolet Traverse, fired the shots and then drove off. The vehicle was later found in Rutherford County.

Delgado-Flores told police he was driving the getaway vehicle.

Police say more arrests are expected in the case. They are still working to determine the motive.

