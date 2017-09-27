Burnette Chapel hold first church service since deadly shooting

Burnette Chapel Church of Christ returns to regular service after Sunday's shooting. (WSMV)

Nearly 50 people piled into the fellowship hall of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ Wednesday night for song, prayer and togetherness.

“Even though I have never been to this church, I am part of God's kingdom and I feel like we are all as one, and I wanted to pay my respects for the church,” said Jimmie Fitzgerald.

It was the first service since police say Emanuel Samson opened fire first in the church parking lot, killing Melanie Crow.

He then made his way into the sanctuary, shooting several others, including Catherine Dickerson.

“I may hit a wall one day, but I really totally feel at peace about it,” said Dickerson.

Dickerson was at Wednesday night’s service, singing every note of every hymn.

Extra security was in hand. Both members of the Metro Police and Metro Fire Department stood vigilant in the parking lot.

The room Wednesday was filled not with fear, but with faith.

“Everyone else is going to heal and be okay. I think it will bring the church closer together,” said Dickerson.

