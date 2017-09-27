Metro Schools awarded $15M grant for magnet programs

New magnet programs will soon be coming to Metro Schools thanks to a $15 million grant.

The schools will focus on the STEAM curriculum, or science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

The grant money will be divided between five schools:

Glencliff Entrepreneurship STEAM Magnet

Inglewood Environmental Sciences STEAM Magnet

Rosebank STEAM Magnet

Warner Arts Magnet

John B. Whitsitt Environmental Engineering STEAM Magnet

The schools were chosen based on their high levels of diversity.

“When you have a mix of children in a building, students are much better able to learn and learn effectively, so it’s a great opportunity for our kids,” said Jana Carlisle with Metro Schools.

Metro Schools said the new academic focus is designed not only to provide more opportunities to current students, but to attract new ones.

