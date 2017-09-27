Rutherford county residents, traffic officials meet to discuss congestion

Rutherford County residents met with transit authorities Wednesday morning to discuss plans that could ease congestion, especially on the Interstate 24 corridor.

The nMotion plan, approved last year, lays out ideas that are already on the table, including light rail, additional bike lanes and a “bus on shoulder” concept.

“I think people need to get educated. There’s a lot of misinformation out there about transit,” said Joann Graves, CEO of Transit Lines of Middle Tennessee. “If we’re going to get ahead of the traffic gridlock that’s coming, we’ve got to start today. We can’t wait another five years because we’re already behind.”

