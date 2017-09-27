Nashville musician recruits refugees for upcoming album

Blending in to a new country isn’t easy, but a Nashville songwriter believes she’s found a way to help.

In her mind, that way is to let refugees write and then sing songs about their lives.

Despite living through bombings and terror, most of the songs are about regular American life as a teenager.

Roosill Amran has been on the run for most of her young life, first from Iraq, then Syria. She never had a choice.

“The war that started in Syria, we couldn’t stay there,” Amran said. “Instead of dying over there, we just moved here.”

Life in Nashville is better, but different, isolated and not always accepted.

“If I were in their shoes, how hard would it be to leave your home country? I don’t want to leave America, leave speaking English, but these people do,” said Nashville songwriter Anne Buckle.

Buckle was confident that music could help the transition, but only if the refugees would write their own songs.

“One thing I love about these students, their songs range from talking about missing home to heartbreak to being totally in love,” Buckle said.

The first song Buckle ever wrote was called “Time Heals.”

“It’s about me because I was engaged to a guy, then he broke up with me for no reason, so my heart got broke,” she said. “So I wanted to write about all that.”

The hope is the songs bring confidence, comfort and acceptance.

“Share our feelings with the world,” Buckle said. “We’re refugees from different places, telling people that we’re not different, that we can do it.”

The album comes out in October and includes Nashville residents from five countries. Click here for more information.

