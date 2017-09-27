Local basketball coaches react to NCAA recruiting scandal

There is widespread impact to the recruiting scandal that has rocked the world of college basketball.

From players, coaches, agents, and apparel executives, the investigation is far reaching and impactful. And recruiting experts think it’s far from over.

“To see it all on paper, to see people get arrested, and see people lose their jobs, it makes for a chilling and surreal incident,” said Evan Daniels of 24/7 sports. “This is an ongoing investigation and they’re going to continue looking into this, so unfortunately it probably gets worse before it gets better.”

Daniels told News 4 the allegations, which include bribery and fraud, will change the way high school athletes are recruited for years to come.

Belmont men’s head basketball coach Rick Byrd said it’s a sad day for the sport.

“I can’t say I’m totally surprised,” Byrd said. “It’s just disappointing.”

Byrd said he’s interacted with suspended Louisville head coach Rick Pitino in the past. Both men are among the handful of current division one coaches with more than 700 total wins.

“Being legendary, it doesn’t give you more rights than anybody else,” Byrd said of Pitino. “If he’s been directly involved and the facts prove it he should be treated like anyone else.”

