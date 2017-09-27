Church leaders reach out to security firms for training following Antioch church shooting

Churches all across the country felt the shock and heartbreak Burnette Chapel Church of Christ experienced after losing a member and having several injured in a mass shooting after Sunday services.
Local security firms told News 4 they've received dozens calls and emails from other ministers who are now trying to get security training.
Bob Allen works at Royal Range USA as a gun and security trainer.
“I think the things we are seeing across the nation on the news and the most recent one here we are getting calls about that,” Allen said from the range in Bellevue.
Devastating church shootings are what that prompted Royal Range to launch a church security program about five months ago.
Allen said church leaders from as far as Bowling Green, KY, have reached out to either get guards in place or to train entire teams of members.
“Like we will do in Bowling Green, we will do a site assessment and say, hey if I were you, I'd put somebody here. I'd put somebody there,” Allen said, walking through a simulation house where his team trains people for violent intruders and active shooters inside buildings.
It’s hard to think about for many. For others, it’s a sign of the times.
Reverend Walter Reid Jr. is senior pastor of Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church in Nashville. His church has had an armed guard for years.
“We do have security, armed security, whenever the church doors are open,” Reid said. “We feel that by our living in the society in which we live we have no control over who comes through the doors of the church. For the welfare and the safety of our congregation we feel that the armed guard is a necessity.”
The church reaffirmed the practice after a Mother Emanuel A.M.E. Church in Charleston, SC, was attacked in 2015 and nine members were shot and killed, including the pastor.
“We are very familiar with this in the A.M.E. church with the Charleston shooting, so that wound is still open, so we are in prayer for be church and its pastor,” Reid said.
In churches, guns and guards aren’t what many people would expect, but Reid said it’s not a matter of choice but necessity.
“The church is not off limits. It's not off limits to violence and that sort of thing. It's just an unfortunate need,” Reid said.
Metro Nashville police say officers will attend Burnette Chapel’s Wednesday night service as well as Sunday services to reassure members that Nashville is with them.
Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Blending in to a new country isn’t easy, but a Nashville songwriter believes she’s found a way to help.More >>
Blending in to a new country isn’t easy, but a Nashville songwriter believes she’s found a way to help.More >>
A visitation was held Wednesday for the woman who was killed in the shooting at an Antioch church on Sunday morning.More >>
A visitation was held Wednesday for the woman who was killed in the shooting at an Antioch church on Sunday morning.More >>
There is widespread impact to the recruiting scandal that has rocked the world of college basketball.More >>
There is widespread impact to the recruiting scandal that has rocked the world of college basketball.More >>
Churches all across the country felt the shock and heartbreak Burnette Chapel Church of Christ experienced after losing a member and having several injured in a mass shooting after Sunday services.More >>
Churches all across the country felt the shock and heartbreak Burnette Chapel Church of Christ experienced after losing a member and having several injured in a mass shooting after Sunday services.More >>
If you've been house shopping lately in Nashville or its surrounding cities, you know the perfect house only stays on the market for days, and in some cases, hours.More >>
If you've been house shopping lately in Nashville or its surrounding cities, you know the perfect house only stays on the market for days, and in some cases, hours.More >>
Authorities thousands of miles away say they have caught a criminal whose reach stretched all the way to Tennessee.More >>
Authorities thousands of miles away say they have caught a criminal whose reach stretched all the way to Tennessee.More >>
Community leaders in Lebanon are split over the future of a rural area. A request would mean major growth there, but some think that's coming at the expense of far too much. Two community meetings have taken place bringing sharply divided opinions.More >>
Community leaders in Lebanon are split over the future of a rural area. A request would mean major growth there, but some think that's coming at the expense of far too much. Two community meetings have taken place bringing sharply divided opinions.More >>
Vanderbilt University announced Wednesday its football team will not play at a proposed Major League Soccer stadium off campus.More >>
Vanderbilt University announced Wednesday its football team will not play at a proposed Major League Soccer stadium off campus.More >>
Police in Dickson are asking local businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit bills after a printing operation was discovered in a local hotel room.More >>
Police in Dickson are asking local businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit bills after a printing operation was discovered in a local hotel room.More >>
Sen. Bob Corker spoke on Wednesday about his decision to not run for a third term in 2018.More >>
Sen. Bob Corker spoke on Wednesday about his decision to not run for a third term in 2018.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
A purveyor of fake news who became famous for influencing the 2016 presidential election has died, the man's brother said.More >>
A purveyor of fake news who became famous for influencing the 2016 presidential election has died, the man's brother said.More >>
Joey Odoms, the official national anthem singer for the Baltimore Ravens since 2014, has resigned.More >>
Joey Odoms, the official national anthem singer for the Baltimore Ravens since 2014, has resigned.More >>
While some say the Tennessee Titans and NFL players have a right to protest during the national anthem, others say this is the last straw and they will not be supporting the team or the NFL anymore.More >>
While some say the Tennessee Titans and NFL players have a right to protest during the national anthem, others say this is the last straw and they will not be supporting the team or the NFL anymore.More >>
For the last seven years, lights could be seen dancing at Jellystone Park. But it will be dark this year.More >>
For the last seven years, lights could be seen dancing at Jellystone Park. But it will be dark this year.More >>
Hendersonville police arrested a 28-year-old man on rape charges, according to a news release.More >>
Hendersonville police arrested a 28-year-old man on rape charges, according to a news release.More >>
Minister Joey Spann, who was shot during the attack at an Antioch church on Sunday, recounted the terrifying encounter he had with the gunman.More >>
Minister Joey Spann, who was shot during the attack at an Antioch church on Sunday, recounted the terrifying encounter he had with the gunman.More >>
Interstate 24 near Nissan Stadium will be closed four weekends in September and October to allow for a bridge replacement and rehabilitation project.More >>
Interstate 24 near Nissan Stadium will be closed four weekends in September and October to allow for a bridge replacement and rehabilitation project.More >>
Two Chicago police officers will be reprimanded after they were photographed kneeling with a civil rights activist in support of nationwide protests.More >>
Two Chicago police officers will be reprimanded after they were photographed kneeling with a civil rights activist in support of nationwide protests.More >>
The Kardashian-Jenner clan is getting bigger.More >>
The Kardashian-Jenner clan is getting bigger.More >>