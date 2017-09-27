Church leaders reach out to security firms for training following Antioch church shooting

Churches all across the country felt the shock and heartbreak Burnette Chapel Church of Christ experienced after losing a member and having several injured in a mass shooting after Sunday services.

Local security firms told News 4 they've received dozens calls and emails from other ministers who are now trying to get security training.

Bob Allen works at Royal Range USA as a gun and security trainer.

“I think the things we are seeing across the nation on the news and the most recent one here we are getting calls about that,” Allen said from the range in Bellevue.

Devastating church shootings are what that prompted Royal Range to launch a church security program about five months ago.

Allen said church leaders from as far as Bowling Green, KY, have reached out to either get guards in place or to train entire teams of members.

“Like we will do in Bowling Green, we will do a site assessment and say, hey if I were you, I'd put somebody here. I'd put somebody there,” Allen said, walking through a simulation house where his team trains people for violent intruders and active shooters inside buildings.

It’s hard to think about for many. For others, it’s a sign of the times.

Reverend Walter Reid Jr. is senior pastor of Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church in Nashville. His church has had an armed guard for years.

“We do have security, armed security, whenever the church doors are open,” Reid said. “We feel that by our living in the society in which we live we have no control over who comes through the doors of the church. For the welfare and the safety of our congregation we feel that the armed guard is a necessity.”

The church reaffirmed the practice after a Mother Emanuel A.M.E. Church in Charleston, SC, was attacked in 2015 and nine members were shot and killed, including the pastor.

“We are very familiar with this in the A.M.E. church with the Charleston shooting, so that wound is still open, so we are in prayer for be church and its pastor,” Reid said.

In churches, guns and guards aren’t what many people would expect, but Reid said it’s not a matter of choice but necessity.

“The church is not off limits. It's not off limits to violence and that sort of thing. It's just an unfortunate need,” Reid said.

Metro Nashville police say officers will attend Burnette Chapel’s Wednesday night service as well as Sunday services to reassure members that Nashville is with them.

