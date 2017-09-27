Neighbors voice concerns over 700 homes proposed for rural area

Community leaders in Lebanon are split over the future of a rural area near Interstate 40 and State Route 109.

A request would mean major growth there, but some think that's coming at the expense of far too much. Two community meetings have taken place bringing divided opinions.

"This is a historical place," said neighbor Mabel Stephens. "Leeville is a small community. The only place you'll find quiet is around here."

All her life, Stephens has lived in this little area in Wilson County, and she plans to buried in the cemetery there when she passes away. Stephens believes the place she loves so much could be forever changed.

"It would wipe us out as far as the Leeville community," she said. "It would be no more."

David Weekley Homes has requested to annex 266 acres around Hickory Ridge Road and Martha Leeville Road. They're looking to put in 700 to 720 single family homes.

"It'll be all traffic and congestion," Stephens said. "People's lives will be disrupted. Their yards will be gone. It's not going to be beneficial to Lebanon, I don't think. It's certainly not going to be beneficial to us."

Several neighbors also expressed concerns about blasting around older homes and churches and the historic cemetery.

"We have a cemetery with Revolutionary soldiers buried in it," Stephens said. "If one grave falls in, that's going to be a big deal.

A rep for David Weekley Homes sent News 4 a statement saying:

As you are most likely aware, there have been two community meetings as well as the initial public hearing regarding the property. David Weekley Homes has been involved in all the proceedings thus far. We understand the concerns raised by neighbors. Should the project move forward, we will take steps to make certain these concerns are addressed. We will treat any notable landmarks, including cemeteries, churches and homes in the area with the utmost respect. As the nation’s largest privately-owned home builder, David Weekley Homes has built a reputation based on exceeding expectations both within our neighborhoods as well as with in the surrounding communities. We fully intend to continue this practice for all future developments in Middle Tennessee. A rep for Lebanon Planning said the city has protocol for any blasting, while the developer would be required to make adjustments to the area following a traffic study. The city council has deferred the request to annex for 90 days while cost studies are performed. The planning commission made a unanimous recommendation to deny the annex request in July.

Still, Stephens said the area is far from safe.

"I would like for them to put themselves in our shoes and see how they would feel about it," she said. "It's no concern for us. It's just all about money."

