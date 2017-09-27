Police warn of online 'sextortion'

Authorities thousands of miles away say they have caught a criminal whose reach stretched all the way to Tennessee.

"Approximately one year ago today we received a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children," said Bedford County Deputy Tiffany Host.

Host recalled getting the warning that a child in her area was being targeted online by a sexual predator.

Only recently were British police finally able to arrest 32-year-old Paul Leighton. They said he was so clever and so calculated they thought they might never catch him.

"Mr. Leighton was switching his IP address, I believe it was every 10 seconds," Host said.

Investigators said Leighton used at least 40 fake social media accounts to contact teenagers. He'd convince them to send naked pictures. Then he'd threaten to share them online if they didn't send more.

"He was going to send them to her family members and friends and embarrass her," Host said.

The 13-year-old girl in Bedford County ended up making a video of her having sex with her own brother.

Other victims recorded themselves molesting infants, and it happened a lot.

Police now believe Leighton victimized hundreds of children in at least six different countries.

“There's probably more that haven't been identified yet," Host said.

Earlier this week the News 4 I-Team told you about another case where a Midstate man was threatened after exchanging pictures with someone online.

"They wanted a little over $4,000," the man said. "I'm in a panic mode at this time."

Police said “sextortion” is a problem that’s on the rise.

Now they want to warn parents who they hope will turn around and warn their children.

"Don't talk to anyone that you don't know. Don't trust anyone you talk to online. Don't send inappropriate pictures and don't give out personal information," Host said.

Leighton's attorney told the BBC that Leighton was being treated for anxiety and depression and that he was addicted to marijuana and alcohol. He also said that Leighton didn't coerce the children for sexual gratification. Instead, he said it gave him a feeling of being in control.

The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is now partnering with the Shelbyville Police Department to warn parents about online predators and their new, dangerous tactics.

They're hosting an event on Oct. 5 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. called “Your Child, The Internet and Gaming.” It's being held at Shelbyville Central High School in the auditorium and is designed for parents, not children.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.