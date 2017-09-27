Vanderbilt football will not play at proposed MLS stadium

Vanderbilt University announced Wednesday its football team will not play at a proposed Major League Soccer stadium off campus.

Nashville is one of several cities in the running for a new MLS team. Two cities will be awarded teams in December, with another two cities to be added next year.

Vanderbilt officials initially said they were interested in the football team playing some home games in the proposed 30,000-seat stadium.

We are excited at the prospect of a Major League Soccer franchise in Nashville as it further exemplifies our city’s rise as a dynamic and diverse global community. While we plan to continue to support Nashville’s bid for an MLS team, we are not moving Vanderbilt football off campus. Dudley Field will remain the home of Commodores football. We know a new stadium will be part of the success in bringing MLS to our city. To enhance opportunities for our students to branch out and experience more of Nashville, we are exploring the opportunity to lease the proposed new soccer stadium for one or two Vanderbilt events per year. If it meets the needs of our fans, students, alumni and team, this could also include leasing the stadium for a football game, similar to what we have done in the past with Nissan Stadium, which received a great response from our community. We’re proud of Nashville’s continued rise and hope our city is successful in its bid for a new MLS franchise.

