Dickson police warn businesses of counterfeit bills

Police in Dickson are asking local businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit bills after a printing operation was discovered in a local hotel room.

Police believe other people are involved because counterfeit $5, $10 and $20 bills continue to surface around Middle Tennessee.

In May, police executed a search warrant at the Days Inn at 2415 Highway 46 South in Dickson. Inside the room, officers discovered a printer allegedly used to make counterfeit bills.

Jason Turner, 30, was arrested and charged with forgery. He was released after posting bond but arrested again last Wednesday after failing to appear in Dickson County General Sessions Court.

Dickson detectives said counterfeit bills believed to be connected to Turner’s alleged operation continue to show up in Dickson and Williamson and Hickman counties.

Investigators said the common denominations of $5, $10 and $20 make it less likely that businesses will suspect the bills. Detectives said employees accepting the money should pay attention to the texture of the bills, the way they are cut and look, and the watermark used by the U.S. Treasury.

“It is important that businesses properly train all employees who handle money from the public how to detect counterfeit money and what to do when they suspect a phony bill has been passed,” said Dickson Police Chief Jeff Lewis.

Detectives added that counterfeiters have discovered a method to treat the fake bills to pass the marker test used by most businesses on larger denominations.

Anyone who has received counterfeit bills should call Central Communications at 615-446-8041, ext. 4. Anyone with information on those involved with producing or using counterfeit bills should contact Detective Michael Phillips at 615-441-9592, or the police department’s tip line at 615-441-9555.

