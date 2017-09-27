Sen. Corker discusses decision not to seek re-election

Sen. Bob Corker spoke on Wednesday about his decision to not run for a third term in 2018.

Corker was re-elected to a second term in 2012. He said he will have time to do a lot of work before he leaves Washington at the end of next year.

“I’ve got 15 months left here to do everything I possibly can to enhance our country,” Corker said. “I’m not really out here beginning to think about what next steps are. I’m thinking about the things we can get done over the next 15 months that will matter to people here and around the world.”

Corker said he has been in contact with several people who could possibly succeed him.

There have been rumors that some well-known names, possibly Peyton Manning or Gov. Bill Haslam, could run. Corker said it’s unlikely Manning would actually throw his hat in, but it’s possible.

