Garth Brooks releasing 5-part anthology of his music, career

A Clarksville man who had been missing since Tuesday night was found safe on Wednesday afternoon, police said.More >>
A Clarksville man who had been missing since Tuesday night was found safe on Wednesday afternoon, police said.More >>
For the last seven years, lights could be seen dancing at Jellystone Park. But it will be dark this year.More >>
For the last seven years, lights could be seen dancing at Jellystone Park. But it will be dark this year.More >>
Garth Brooks is taking a long look back at his life and career in an autobiography that will span five books, the first of which will be released in November.More >>
Garth Brooks is taking a long look back at his career in a five-part anthology series comprising of books and unreleased music, the first of which will go on sale in November.More >>
Metro Police said on Wednesday the four guns owned by Emanuel Samson, the alleged shooter at an Antioch church on Sunday, were obtained legally.More >>
Metro Police said on Wednesday the four guns owned by Emanuel Samson, the alleged shooter at an Antioch church on Sunday, were obtained legally.More >>
Police are seeking information about a suspect in theft and vandalism at the Gallatin Walmart during the morning hours on Friday.More >>
Police are seeking information about a suspect in theft and vandalism at the Gallatin Walmart during the morning hours on Friday.More >>
Hendersonville police arrested a 28-year-old man on rape charges, according to a news release.More >>
Hendersonville police arrested a 28-year-old man on rape charges, according to a news release.More >>
Louisville has placed coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich on administrative leave amid a federal bribery investigation.More >>
Louisville has placed coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich on administrative leave amid a federal bribery investigation.More >>
A visitation is being held for the woman who was killed in the shooting at an Antioch church on Sunday morning.More >>
A visitation is being held for the woman who was killed in the shooting at an Antioch church on Sunday morning.More >>
The victim, who was inside a nearby business, saw the suspect inside of the car on Shivel Drive and confronted him around 10 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
The victim, who was inside a nearby business, saw the suspect inside of the car on Shivel Drive and confronted him around 10 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
Emanuel Samson, the suspected gunman in the Antioch church shooting, is expected to go before a judge Wednesday morning.More >>
Emanuel Samson, the suspected gunman in the Antioch church shooting, is expected to go before a judge Wednesday morning.More >>