Gallatin police seek help identifying theft suspects

Gallatin Police believe two of the people pictured were involved in a theft and vandalism on Friday at the Gallatin Walmart (Photo: Gallatin Police Department)

Police are seeking information about a suspect in theft and vandalism at the Gallatin Walmart during the morning hours on Friday.

Police believe the suspect was in a silver/pewter Chevy S10 extended cab pickup with an “F-Bomb” on the rear glass, passenger side. Police said there were possibly three occupants in the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Gallatin Police at 615-452-1313.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.