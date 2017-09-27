Gallatin police seek help identifying theft suspects - WSMV Channel 4

Gallatin police seek help identifying theft suspects

Gallatin Police believe two of the people pictured were involved in a theft and vandalism on Friday at the Gallatin Walmart (Photo: Gallatin Police Department) Gallatin Police believe two of the people pictured were involved in a theft and vandalism on Friday at the Gallatin Walmart (Photo: Gallatin Police Department)
GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) -

Police are seeking information about a suspect in theft and vandalism at the Gallatin Walmart during the morning hours on Friday.

Police believe the suspect was in a silver/pewter Chevy S10 extended cab pickup with an “F-Bomb”  on the rear glass, passenger side. Police said there were possibly three occupants in the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Gallatin Police at 615-452-1313.

