Hendersonville man arrested on rape charge

Hendersonville police arrested a 28-year-old man on rape charges, according to a news release.

Police said Brandon Cullen, of Hendersonville, was arrested after police received a report of a rape on Saturday. Investigators found Cullen had non-consensual sex with a female at a home.

Cullen was charged with one count of rape and is being held at the Sumner County Jail on $100,000 bond.

