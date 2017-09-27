Hendersonville man arrested on rape charge - WSMV Channel 4

Hendersonville man arrested on rape charge

Brandon Cullen, 28, of Hendersonville, was arrested by Hendersonville Police on a charge of rape. (Photo: Hendersonville Police Department) Brandon Cullen, 28, of Hendersonville, was arrested by Hendersonville Police on a charge of rape. (Photo: Hendersonville Police Department)
Hendersonville police arrested a 28-year-old man on rape charges, according to a news release.

Police said Brandon Cullen, of Hendersonville, was arrested after police received a report of a rape on Saturday. Investigators found Cullen had non-consensual sex with a female at a home.

Cullen was charged with one count of rape and is being held at the Sumner County Jail on $100,000 bond.

