Police seeking help finding missing Clarksville man

Donald Savage left his Clarskville home on Saturday and was last heard from on Tuesday night. (Photo: Clarksville Police Department)

Clarksville police are searching for a man who has not been heard from since Tuesday night.

Police said Donald Savage, 60, left his Clarksville home on Saturday to help a friend tow a vehicle.

His wife said she did not hear from him until Tuesday around 10 p.m.

He told her he was in Virginia and was going to a place his brother had told him to go, but his brother has been dead for several years.

Police said he was calling from a gas station in St. Louis, MO. Police said the last time his cell phone was pinged at Dellwood County Park in St. Louis. The cell phone was powered off after that.

Savage stands 5’11”, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He left the home driving a silver 2011 Toyota Camry with Tennessee tag 961KTG.

If you have information on Savage’s whereabouts, call 911 or a local law enforcement agency.

