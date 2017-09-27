Missing Clarksville man returns home safe

Donald Savage left his Clarskville home on Saturday and was last heard from on Tuesday night. (Photo: Clarksville Police Department)

A Clarksville man who had been missing since Tuesday night was found safe on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Donald Savage, 60, returned home on his own around 1:45 p.m. Police said he was safe and unharmed.

Police said Savage left his Clarksville home on Saturday to help a friend tow a vehicle. His wife said she did not hear from him until Tuesday around 10 p.m.

He told her he was in Virginia and was going to a place his brother had told him to go, but his brother has been dead for several years.

Police said he was calling from a gas station in St. Louis, MO. Police said the last time his cell phone was pinged at Dellwood County Park in St. Louis. The cell phone was powered off after that.

