Police: Man catches teen burglarizing car, chases suspect

A teenager has been arrested after allegedly burglarizing a vehicle in Hendersonville.

The victim, who was inside a nearby business, saw the suspect inside of the car on Shivel Drive and confronted him around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The man then reportedly chased the suspect, which is when the 15-year-old allegedly threatened to cut him.

The teenager was taken into police custody and transported to the juvenile detention center.

The victim who chased the suspect was not injured in the incident.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be submitted by texting keyword TIPHPD to 274637.

