Visitation being held for woman killed in Antioch church shooting

Melanie Crow Smith was killed in the church parking lot. (WSMV) Melanie Crow Smith was killed in the church parking lot. (WSMV)
A visitation is being held for the woman who was killed in the shooting at an Antioch church on Sunday morning.

Melanie Crow, 38, was shot while walking to her car after services ended at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.

The suspected shooter, Emanuel Samson, is charged with murder.

Crow's immediate family is spending time with her before visitation opens up at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the West Harpeth Funeral Home.

Crow is described as a loving mother of two children who loved to cook and enjoyed church life.

Churchgoers say her death is a huge loss to the community.

Crow's visitation will go until 8 p.m. Wednesday and will resume from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday. A celebration of life service will be held at noon Thursday.

