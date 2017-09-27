Visitation being held for woman killed Antioch in church shooting

The first victim in the shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ was also the only person who died in the gunfire.

Melanie Crow was killed in the church parking lot. (WSMV)

Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

Minister Joey Spann, who was shot during the attack at an Antioch church on Sunday, recounted the terrifying encounter he had with the gunman.

Minister Joey Spann was shot in the chest during the attack. (WSMV)

Emanuel Samson, the suspected gunman in the Antioch church shooting, is expected to go before a judge Wednesday morning.

Melanie Crow Smith was killed in the church parking lot. (WSMV)

A visitation is being held for the woman who was killed in the shooting at an Antioch church on Sunday morning.

Melanie Crow, 38, was shot while walking to her car after services ended at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.

The suspected shooter, Emanuel Samson, is charged with murder.

Crow's immediate family is spending time with her before visitation opens up at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the West Harpeth Funeral Home.

Crow is described as a loving mother of two children who loved to cook and enjoyed church life.

Churchgoers say her death is a huge loss to the community.

Crow's visitation will go until 8 p.m. Wednesday and will resume from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday. A celebration of life service will be held at noon Thursday.

