Police: Alleged church shooter obtained guns legally

Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

State records with the Department of Commerce and Insurance show accused church shooter Emanuel Samson was previously licensed to be an unarmed security guard and the News 4 I-Team has learned he was in the process of renewing the license before the shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.

As soon as police released the identity of suspected church shooter Emanuel Samson, the News 4 I-Team began looking at his past.

Emanuel Samson, the suspected gunman in the Antioch church shooting, is expected to go before a judge Wednesday morning.

Emanuel Samson is escorted by police after being interviewed. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro Police said on Wednesday the four guns owned by Emanuel Samson, the alleged shooter at an Antioch church on Sunday, were obtained legally.

Police said Samson purchased one of the four weapons recovered on Sunday. A relative legally purchased the other three weapons. The relative said in interviews with Metro Police he gave the guns to Samson for safekeeping.

Police said Samson bought the .22-caliber semi-automatic pistol found in his SUV from a Rutherford County retailer in December 2015.

The relative, who was not identified by police, purchased a .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol that allegedly was used to fire shots at the church from a Rutherford County retailer in August 2016. The relative purchased an AR-15 recovered from Samson's vehicle from the same Rutherford County retailer in February 2014. The 9-mm semi-automatic pistol recovered from the church was bought by the resident from a Wilson County retailer in August 2016.

Police said Samson, the suspected shooter in the Antioch church attack, did not have a handgun carry permit.

Samson is accused of shooting seven people at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ as services ended around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

Churchgoer 38-year-old Melanie Crow died from her injuries. She leaves behind two children.

Samson is scheduled to appear in court for the first time on Oct. 6.

