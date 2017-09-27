Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

5 victims in church shooting in stable condition; suspect charged with murder

State records with the Department of Commerce and Insurance show accused church shooter Emanuel Samson was previously licensed to be an unarmed security guard and the News 4 I-Team has learned he was in the process of renewing the license before the shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.

Accused church shooter worked as security guard, was renewing license before shooting

As soon as police released the identity of suspected church shooter Emanuel Samson, the News 4 I-Team began looking at his past.

Emanuel Samson, the suspected gunman in the Antioch church shooting, is expected to go before a judge Wednesday morning.

Hearing for accused church shooter moved to next week

Police: Accused gunman in church shooting did not have handgun carry permit

Emanuel Samson is escorted by police after being interviewed. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police say the suspected shooter in the Antioch church attack did not have a handgun carry permit.

Emanuel Samson is accused of shooting seven people at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ as services ended around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

Churchgoer 38-year-old Melanie Crow died from her injuries. She leaves behind two children.

Samson reportedly had a gun with him at the time of the attack, as well as another handgun and a semi-automatic weapon in his car that was parked outside the church.

Police are still working to determine where the guns were purchased from or if they were stolen.

Samson is scheduled to appear in court for the first time on Oct. 6.

