Police: Accused gunman in church shooting did not have handgun carry permit

Emanuel Samson is escorted by police after being interviewed. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department) Emanuel Samson is escorted by police after being interviewed. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)
Police say the suspected shooter in the Antioch church attack did not have a handgun carry permit.

Emanuel Samson is accused of shooting seven people at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ as services ended around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

Churchgoer 38-year-old Melanie Crow died from her injuries. She leaves behind two children.

Samson reportedly had a gun with him at the time of the attack, as well as another handgun and a semi-automatic weapon in his car that was parked outside the church.

Police are still working to determine where the guns were purchased from or if they were stolen.

Samson is scheduled to appear in court for the first time on Oct. 6.

