26-year-old woman killed in crash on I-40 in Wilson County

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) -

A woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 40 in Wilson County on Sunday.

The wreck happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the exit for Highway 109 in Lebanon.

The driver, 26-year-old Katie Weathers, of Lebanon, was killed in the crash.

According to the THP report, Weathers lost control of her vehicle and went across several lanes before hitting a rock wall.

The car spun, and Weathers was ejected out of her vehicle.

Weathers was not wearing a seat belt, according to the THP report. The officer who wrote the report said the safety restraint would have made a difference.

