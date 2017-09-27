Ex-Smith County deputy accused of stealing drugs from evidence room

A former Smith County deputy is now facing charges after allegedly stealing drugs from the sheriff department's evidence room.

Brandon McKae Marshall is charged with two counts of official misconduct, two counts of theft and two counts of tampering with evidence.

According to the TBI, the drugs were stolen on two different occasions from the evidence room at the Smith County Sheriff's Department in Carthage, TN.

One of the incidents allegedly happened while Marshall was on duty.

Marshall was later fired by the sheriff's department.

The Smith County Grand Jury returned indictments on Tuesday.

Marshall, who is from Gordonsville, is being held at the Smith County Jail on $10,000 bond.

