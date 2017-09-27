Sheriff calls for evidence room investigation after audit

ERIN, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee sheriff is calling for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to look into irregularities of his department's evidence room and the former employees who operated it.

The Leaf Chronicle reports that Houston County Sheriff Kevin Sugg's request for investigation follows a state Comptroller's Office report released Monday that found evidence missing or improperly accounted for.

The report outlined problems, including missing drugs, present guns and drugs that weren't recorded in the inventory and disconnected security cameras.

Sugg requested the July audit because a full inventory of the room hadn't been done since he took office in 2014. He says only the evidence custodian had the keys to the evidence rooms, and thus wants the last two people who held that position to be investigated.

Information from: The Leaf-Chronicle, http://www.theleafchronicle.com

