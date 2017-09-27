2 Tennessee school bus drivers plead to using devices - WSMV Channel 4

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Two former Tennessee school bus drivers accused under a new law of using electronic devices while behind the wheel have pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports former Knox County drivers Kellie Rudd and Margaret Flory-Nicks entered the pleas last week to one count of attempted unlawful use of a portable device by a school bus driver. The plea agreements will allow them to avoid jail time.

They would have faced mandatory 30-day jail terms if convicted of using a device while driving students.

Two other charged bus drivers have hearings next month in Knox County Criminal Court.

The state law was passed after the December 2014 deaths of a teacher's aide and two Sunnyview Primary School students, which authorities say were caused by a bus driver who was texting.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

