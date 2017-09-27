Haslam appoints new circuit court judge in Shelby County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has appointed a new circuit court judge for the district that serves Memphis.

Haslam's office said in a news release Tuesday that the governor named David M. Rudolph to serve on the bench for the 30th Judicial District in Shelby County.

The vacancy was created by the retirement of Judge Robert L. Childers on June 30.

The 54-year-old Rudolph has been at the Memphis law firm Bourland, Heflin, Alvarez, Minor & Matthews since 2009. There, he practiced in the areas of complex commercial litigation, tort litigation and employment law.

Rudolph has been in private practice since 1989. Previously, he was a judicial clerk for Judge Bailey Brown of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

