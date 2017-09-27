Haslam appoints new circuit court judge in Shelby County

Emanuel Samson, the suspected gunman in the Antioch church shooting, is expected to go before a judge Wednesday morning.More >>
Police are investigating an apparent break-in at an Antioch business. According to police, someone busted through the window at the Pain Management Group on Crossings Boulevard around 1 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
The search is on for the man who broke into the Harley-Davidson store on Fesslers Lane.More >>
The victim, Joshua Josiah Hadra, was found dead in his car at the Mini Mart in Puryear on Saturday night.More >>
Interstate 24 near Nissan Stadium will be closed four weekends in September and October to allow for a bridge replacement and rehabilitation project.More >>
The Cabinet for Health and Family Services has been awarded a $10 million federal grant to help with the state's drug addiction epidemic.More >>
Police are searching for a woman who threw an unidentified liquid, injuring five Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority employees.More >>
Few people in Tennessee thought Bob Corker wouldn't run for a third term next year.More >>
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has appointed a new circuit court judge for the district that serves Memphis.More >>
Two former Tennessee school bus drivers accused under a new law of using electronic devices while behind the wheel have pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.More >>
